Bangladesh imports drive up rice prices in India 

South Asia

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Bangladesh imports drive up rice prices in India 

Bangladesh purchased some 16.23 lakh tonnes of non-basmati rice from India in 2021-22

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:22 am
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Rice prices have begun to rise across India with the surge being sharp in West Bengal, where they have increased by 10-15% in the past month. 

The surge, higher than wheat and atta (wheat flour) is on account of demand from Bangladesh primarily, though panic purchases in some quarters have also aided the trend, reports The Hindu.

The price of the common variety (Swarna) has increased by ₹2 (₹1 = Tk1.18) a kg to ₹25-27 this year against ₹23-25 in the year-ago period. The price of the premium Miniket has increased by nearly ₹3-5 to ₹41-42 this year against ₹37-38 last year.

Bangladesh had recently reduced import duty and tariffs on rice from 62.5% to 25%. 

The lower production of rice in Bangladesh has also pushed them to allow imports earlier than usual this year. 

Dhaka has also banned exports of all types of rice, heating up the market further.

Bangladesh usually starts importing by September-October, but this year, they have already started importing since June-end or early July.

Nationally, the weighted average modal price (the rate at which most trades take place) has dropped to ₹2,901 a quintal from ₹2,962 a month ago. But in West Bengal, the weighted average modal price has increased to ₹3,093 from ₹2,921 a month ago.

But rice prices have increased in retail outlets across India. 

As per the data of the neighbouring country's Department of Consumer Affairs, rice prices in retail outlets have increased to ₹36.62 a kg (₹3,183.18 a quintal in wholesale outlets) from ₹36.33 (₹3,153.92) a month ago. The increase in the cereal's price is 0.80% month-on-month, higher than 0.53% for wheat and 0.35% for atta.

India exported close to 16.23 lakh tonnes of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh in 2021-22, valued at around ₹4,541 crore, according to the Indian Director-General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. 

This is a sharp jump of 78% compared with the export of 9.11 lakh tonnes (valued at ₹2,552 crore) in 2020-21. 

West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the key Indian states from where rice is exported to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / India / Rice Import / West Bengal / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership