After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Supreme Court plea challenges convicted MPs' auto-disqualification

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:03 pm

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Supreme Court plea challenges convicted MPs' auto-disqualification

The plea challenges Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951's automatic disqualification of legislators as unconstitutional

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:03 pm
Supreme Court in Delhi. Photo: Courtesy
Supreme Court in Delhi. Photo: Courtesy

A plea challenging the automatic expulsion of lawmakers from the Parliament or State Assembly after conviction in a criminal case was filed in the Indian Supreme Court on Saturday in response to the disqualification of Congressman Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which establishes an automatic disqualification of a legislator, is challenged as being unconstitutional in the plea, reports NDTV.

Aabha Muralidharan, a social activist and PhD researcher, petitioned for a declaration that there is no automatic disqualification under Section 8(3) and that, in the event that there is, such a declaration be made as ultra-vires of the Constitution for being arbitrary and unlawful.

The plea filed through advocate Deepak Prakash further asked the Supreme Court to issue directions to declare that the mandate of Section 499 of IPC (which criminalises defamation) or any other offence prescribing maximum punishment of two years will not automatically disqualify any sitting member of any legislative body since it violates the freedom of speech and expression of an elected representative.

Section 8(3) is ultra vires of the Constitution since it curtails the free speech of an elected Member of Parliament or Member of the Legislative Assembly and restrains lawmakers from freely discharging their duties cast upon them by the voters of their respective constituency, the petition added.

The petition assumes significance as it was filed when Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court in Gujarat verdict held him guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, adds the NDTV report.

The petition said that factors such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the accused's role should be examined while considering disqualification under Chapter III of the 1951 Act.

It stated that the intent of the legislature while laying down the Act of 1951 was to disqualify the elected members who upon commission of a serious/ heinous offence are convicted by the courts and hence are liable to be disqualified.

