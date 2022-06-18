31 dead as flood situation worsens in India's Assam, Meghalaya

Over 31 people have died in floods and landslides in India's Assam and Meghalaya in the last two days. As per latest updates, over 19 lakh people in 28 Assam districts have been severely affected, while one lakh people are taking shelter in relief camps. Out of the total casualties in the floods in the last two days, 12 died in Assam and 19 in Meghalaya. The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts of Assam, reports India.com.

Agartala, Tripura's capital, has reported a massive flash flood as the city has received 145 mm rainfall in just six hours. Apart from Tripura, Meghalaya's Mawsynram and Cherrapunji have received record rainfall since 1940, according to officials.

All educational institutions have been closed due to the flash flood in Agartala as the city recorded third-highest rainfall in the last 60 years.

On the other hand, some 3,000 villages are flooded, and 43,000 hectares of cropland are underwater in Assam. Moreover, several embankments, culverts and roads have also been damaged.