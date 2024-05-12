Kejriwal was asked if he may be INDIA bloc's PM candidate. Here's his reply

South Asia

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 08:57 pm

Related News

Kejriwal was asked if he may be INDIA bloc's PM candidate. Here's his reply

The Delhi CM said people must decide if they want to believe Modi's guarantees or Kejriwal's guarantees.

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 08:57 pm
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Hindustan Times
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Hindustan Times

Asked if he had spoken to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) INDIA bloc allies before announcing "guarantees" that the party has promised to fulfil if the opposition bloc wins India's Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today apologised to his allies and said "there was no time". 

The AAP national convenor, however, added that he believes that no INDIA ally will have objection to his promises of opening schools and hospitals, reports NDTV.

Kejriwal was also asked if he is running for the prime minister's post. "No, I am not," he replied, adding that he will ensure that the AAP's guarantees are fulfilled if opposition parties come to power.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing a press meet after a meeting with AAP's members of the legislative assembly today, he announced 10 "Kejriwal's guarantees". 

"I have not discussed these with our INDIA allies. But I believe no INDIA bloc member will have any problem with these guarantees. I will ensure these are fulfilled," said the Delhi Chief Minister, flanked by top AAP leaders.

"These 10 guarantees are a vision for a New India. Some of these works should have been done in the past 75 years, but could not be done. There are some works without which no nation can be powerful. These works will be taken up on a war footing," he said.

The AAP leader said people must decide if they want to believe Modi's guarantees or Kejriwal's guarantees. 

"We have fulfilled all guarantees we announced ahead of earlier elections. Modiji will retire next year. There is no clarity on who will fulfil his guarantees after that. But Kejriwal is here to stay, so I will ensure Kejriwal's guarantees are fulfilled," he said.

The 10 guarantees include 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities and the creation of two crore jobs for youngsters every year. 

"We worked on ensuring 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is out on interim bail to campaign for the election, also promised to end the Agniveer scheme for recruiting soldiers and ensure that farmers get a Minimum Support Price for their crops in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. 

"China has occupied our land and we will free it from their occupation," he said, listing full statehood for Delhi as another guarantee.

World+Biz

India / Kejriwal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

59m | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

5h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

The conditions that Biden gave to Hamas for a ceasefire

39m | Videos
'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

1h | Videos
The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

3h | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

2h | Videos