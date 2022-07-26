19 Rajya Sabha MPs of India suspended amid opposition protests over price hike

Nineteen MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha of India on Tuesday, a day after action was taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla against four Congress MPs.

The 19 Rajya Sabha MPs have been barred for a week to attend the monsoon session of Parliament amid protests by opposition against the government over inflation. Tuesday's Rajya Sabha suspensions set a new record with the highest number of parliamentarians suspended in a single batch.

Seven MPs from the Trinamool Congress are among those against whom action has been taken on Tuesday. The suspended parliamentarians have been accused of unruly behaviour.

Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Dr Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Nadimal Haque, Abhi Ranjan Biswas, and Shanta Chhetri are the Trinamool Congress MPs who have been suspended. A.A Rahim of the CPI-M, Mohammad Abdullah of Left, and the DMK's Kanimozhi are also among those barred. Other DMK leaders who are in the list are: M. Mohamed Abdulla, Kalyanasundaram, NR Elango, and M Shanmugam.

This is the first time in several years that action has been taken against so many parliamentarians. In January 2019, the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended 45 Members of the TDP and AIADMK for disrupting proceedings for days.

Ever since the monsoon session started last week, opposition protests have been going on over various issues - primarily inflation and rise in the price of essential commodities.

However, ahead of the start of the monsoon session, an advisory was put out, which barred sloganeering, demonstrations, and use of placards in the premises of Parliament.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla gave a "final warning" to the Congress MPs before finally announcing action against them.

The suspension of the parliamentarians comes nearly a week after the election for India's 15th President. Droupadai Murmu took charge as President, India's highest constitutional rank, on Monday.