Some 73% of Russians back Putin’s decision to recognise DPR, LPR independence: poll

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Some 73% of Russians back Putin’s decision to recognise DPR, LPR independence: poll

Some 8% of Russians have not heard about the republics’ recognition, 26% have turned a deaf ear to the details, and 66% of citizens believe that they are well aware of the situation

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 09:48 pm
Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released on 14 February 2022. Photo: REUTERS.
Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released on 14 February 2022. Photo: REUTERS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics was supported by 73% of Russians, according to a survey carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre.

"Three-quarters of respondents support the Russian president's decision on recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (73%). Some 16% disagree with it and one in ten Russians found it difficult to answer the question (11%)," the pollster said.

Some 8% of Russians have not heard about the republics' recognition, 26% have turned a deaf ear to the details, and 66% of citizens believe that they are well aware of the situation, reports the TASS.

According to the survey, some 78% of Russians expressed support for the president's decision on signing the treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and the two republics. Another 14% of those polled oppose this decision.

On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with the DPR's leader Denis Pushilin and the LPR's leader Leonid Pasechnik. The State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house) ratified both documents on 22 February and the Russian president signed the laws on the same day.

The Federation Council authorised a resolution to use the Russian Armed Forces abroad. The decision was unanimously approved at the emergency meeting of the upper house of parliament.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Vladimir Putin / Donetsk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

10h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused