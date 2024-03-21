PM congratulates Putin for reelection as Russian president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (21 March) congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for his relection.

Deputy Press Secretary to the prime minister Hasan Jahid Tushar confirmed the matter.

He has been elected for the fifth term after a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia's election on Sunday (17 March), cementing his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.

Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who first rose to power in 1999, made it clear that the result should send a message to the West that its leaders will have to reckon with an emboldened Russia, whether in war or in peace, for many more years to come.

The outcome means Putin, 71, is set to embark on a new six-year term that will see him overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years if he completes it.

Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest ever result in Russia's post-Soviet history, according to an exit poll by pollster the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM). The Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VCIOM) put Putin on 87%. First official results indicated the polls were accurate. The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and other nations have said the vote was neither free nor fair due to the imprisonment of political opponents and censorship.