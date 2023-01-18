Russia's Lavrov likens US actions to those of Hitler and Napoleon

18 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Russia's Lavrov likens US actions to those of Hitler and Napoleon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a session of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to approve laws on annexing Ukraine&#039;s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia, in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2022. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared the recent actions of the United States to those of Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte on Wednesday, saying Washington had also subjugated Europe in order to wage war against Moscow.

He said that the Nazi leader and French emperor had once tried to use the same tactic against Russia.

"The United States, through Ukraine by proxy, is waging a war against our country with the same task: the final solution of the Russian question," Lavrov told reporters at his annual news conference.

