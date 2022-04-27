Russia warns it may cut natural gas supplies to other EU countries

3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, 31 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned that other European Union customers may be cut off from Russian natural gas supplies if they refuse to pay in roubles.

His comments earlier today came after Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, a move that European leaders denounced as "blackmail", reports Guardian.

In a memo, the state-controlled Russian giant Gazprom said it was cutting Poland and Bulgaria off its natural gas because they refused to pay in Russian roubles, in line with a decree issued last month by President Vladimir Putin. Gazprom said it had not received any such payment since the beginning of the month.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said, "Russia was and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to its consumers and remains committed to its contractual obligations."

"When the payment deadlines approach, if some consumers decline to pay under the new system, then the president's decree of course will be applied," he added.

Asked whether Russia was ready for the budget losses it could sustain if European countries declined to pay for gas in roubles, Peskov said, "Everything has been calculated, all risks have been forecast and necessary measures taken."