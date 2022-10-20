Russia says US 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security

World+Biz

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Russia says US 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
FILE PHOTO: A tractor sows sunflower seeds and fertilizes the soil with chemicals at &quot;Leninskoye znamya&quot; (Lenin banner) collective farm, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Rostov-on-Don, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
FILE PHOTO: A tractor sows sunflower seeds and fertilizes the soil with chemicals at "Leninskoye znamya" (Lenin banner) collective farm, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Rostov-on-Don, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was "blackmailing" and "persecuting" those that try to trade with Russia and was therefore compromising global food security.

The US has not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but sanctions on Russia's shipping, insurance, logistics and payments infrastructure are thwarting Russia's ability to export crucial fertilizers and chemicals, Moscow says.

Russia / Fertiliser / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

9h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

19h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

19h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

22h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities