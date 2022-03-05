Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts, Kremlin spokesman says

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 04:52 pm

Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts, Kremlin spokesman says

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia did not seek to divide Ukraine into parts but only wanted to ensure its own national security

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not aimed at dividing Ukraine as Russia just seeks to ensure its own security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News Arabia.

He pointed out that after the 2014 coup, Ukraine had fallen under the influence of Nazi ideas. "We want to see Ukraine demilitarized, we want to see Ukraine free of Nazi ideology," Peskov noted. "Also we want to see that the neutral status of Ukraine is fixed in its Constitution and we want to have guarantees that weapons being able to change the security balance in Europe cannot be deployed" to Ukraine," he added, reports TASS.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia did not seek to divide Ukraine into parts but only wanted to ensure its own national security.

At the same time, Peskov noted that since Russia had recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic (DPR, LPR), Moscow had obligations towards them, particularly in the security field. That said, Russia is taking steps to disarm Kiev, whose actions pose a threat to the security of the DPR and LPR, the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which has been taken under control by the Russian Armed Forces, continues to operate normally, Peskov told.

"The nuclear reactor, the heart of the station, was never touched," he noted. "There was a provocation by Ukrainian nationalists, a group of fighters, they attacked a patrol, Russian troops, so the Russian patrol had to respond," Peskov explained, adding that the situation was under control and there were no security threats.

A fire broke out at the nuclear power plant's training center in the early hours of Friday. Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported later that the fire had been extinguished and no casualties had been reported. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that a Ukrainian subversive group had attempted to stage a provocation near the NPP, opening fire at a Russian National Guard patrol. The attempt was thwarted but the attackers had put the training center on fire before leaving.

Moscow expects Kiev to listen to Russia's position during talks, which is one of the conditions for the end of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov told.

According to him, Moscow is waiting for the third round of the Belarus-hosted talks with Ukrainian representatives and is hopeful that Ukraine will listen to its position and concerns. When commenting on Western countries' reaction to Russia's actions, Peskov noted that Moscow had been ready for it because it had been facing such behavior, including sanctions. At the same time, in his words, Russia has always called for resolving all issues with NATO countries diplomatically.

As for Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put the country's nuclear deterrence forces on combat alert in response to aggressive statements by senior officials from NATO countries, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow would never do anything that would threaten global security, while the move was aimed solely at ensuring the interests of the Russian state.

