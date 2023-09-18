Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide case

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Russia calls on World Court to throw out Ukraine genocide case

Reuters
18 September, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
Members of the World Court listen as Russia begins presenting its objections against the jurisdiction of the World Court in a genocide case brought by Ukraine which claims Moscow falsely applied genocide law to justify its February 24, 2022 invasion, in The Hague, Netherlands, September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Members of the World Court listen as Russia begins presenting its objections against the jurisdiction of the World Court in a genocide case brought by Ukraine which claims Moscow falsely applied genocide law to justify its February 24, 2022 invasion, in The Hague, Netherlands, September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Russia called on the UN's highest court in The Hague on Monday to throw out a case that centres around claims by Moscow that its invasion of Ukraine was carried out to prevent genocide.

The request was made at the start of hearings dealing with the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court.

Ukraine brought the case just days after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 last year. Kyiv argues Russia is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine.

Russian officials continue to accuse Ukraine of committinggenocide. On Monday, Russia repeated allegations that the "Russophobic and neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv" was using the 1948 Genocide Convention, to which both countries are a party, as a pretext to "drag" a case before the court.

Russia wants the case to be thrown out and says the court has no jurisdiction. The hearings, set to run until September 27, will not delve into the merits of the case and are instead focused on legal arguments about jurisdiction.

"Ukraine is not accusing Russia of committing genocide. Ukraine is also not accusing Russia of failing to prevent or punish genocide. On the contrary, Ukraine insists no genocide has occurred," Russia's agent to the court, Gennady Kuzmin, said in opening remarks.

"That alone should be enough to reject the case. Because according to the court's jurisprudence, if there was no genocide, there cannot be a violation of the Genocide Convention."

While Russia has so far ignored the ICJ's orders to stop itsmilitary actions and the court has no way of enforcing itsdecisions, experts say an eventual ruling in favour of Ukrainecould be important for any future reparations claims.

Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / genocide case / genocide / Russia / UN Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

11m | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

7h | TBS Stories