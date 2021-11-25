Red Cross names Swiss diplomat as first woman president

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

Red Cross names Swiss diplomat as first woman president

She also worked with the UN agency serving Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:36 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The international Red Cross said Thursday that Swiss diplomat and international worker Mirjana Spoljaric Egger would be its next president, and the first woman to lead the organisation.

The current assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will replace Peter Maurer as president of the International Committee of the Red Cross when he steps down next September, the organisation said in a statement.

Maurer, who will leave after 10 years on the job, hailed the appointment, saying Spoljaric Egger would "bring strategic vision, strong international experience and an extensive diplomatic background to the role."

"She is an accomplished leader, and I am confident that she will be a powerful and compassionate advocate for people affected by armed conflict and violence."

Spoljaric Egger, whose age was not given, said it was "a great honour and a great responsibility to be elected president of an organisation which I have long admired for its inspiring and vital global mission.

"I will strive to highlight the needs of the most vulnerable and to do justice to the incredible impact of ICRC's teams in conflict settings worldwide."

Spoljaric Egger previously served as the head of the UN and international organisations division of the Swiss foreign ministry, and has served as a Swiss diplomat in Bern, Cairo and New York.

She also worked with the UN agency serving Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The married mother of two studied at the Universities of Basel and Geneva, and holds a master's degree in philosophy, economics and international law.

Red Cross / woman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

21h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

21h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?