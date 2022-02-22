Putin debunks speculations about alleged intention to restore Russian Empire’s borders

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, 3 February, 2022. PHOTO: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispelled rumours that Moscow aims to re-establish itself within the Russian Empire borders.

Putin said, "You know that Russia decided to recognise the sovereignty of two Donbass People's Republics yesterday. I would like to state unequivocally that we saw and anticipated predictions on this matter that Russia wishes to restore the Empire within the Empire's borders. This is completely false."

He made the remarke during his meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, reports Tass.

Putin said, "Of course, I would utilise the occasion of your visit to notify you on what is going on in the Ukrainian direction."

Putin underscored that, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia recognised all new geopolitical realities, and works on strengthening its cooperation with all countries, and independent states that emerged on the post-Soviet territory.

"Even in a very tense situation, such as the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, for example, we have always acted very carefully, considering interests of all states involved in this process, and we have always sought to achieve mutually acceptable solutions," he said.