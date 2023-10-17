Putin arrives in Beijing for 10 year anniversary of Belt and Road Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from right, arrives in Beijing, where he will attend the third Belt and Road Forum. Photo: EPA

Despite famously being reticent to travel abroad, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The BRI summit will mark 10 years since its launch, and will start on 18 October (Wednesday).

Putin is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the forum.

The BRI is Beijing's most ambitious project, aiming to construct a network of global infrastructure between Asia, Africa and Europe with both an "economic belt" across land and a "maritime silk road".

Putin has stated to China's state media that he sees the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects as a sign of the Asian superpower's "desire for co-operation" abroad.

Russia has sought to strengthen its trade links with China and the Asian continent to make up for a loss of trade with the EU since its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-China trade rose 30% in the first two quarters of 2023, and is expected to exceed $200 billion by the end of the year, says the Russian government.

Besides, Russia's proposed Power of Siberia-2 pipeline is a key project to transfer natural gas from Russia to China via Mongolia.

This summit is being attended by more than 130 countries and international organisations, and is expected to produce a raft of trade agreements between participants.

The UAE is expected to play a key part in the development of the BRI, and its delegation is headed by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The sole representative from the EU is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was warmly welcomed by Xi Jinping.

"We consider you as a friend. You have actively supported jointly building the Belt and Road, and made contributions to promoting high-quality development of the Belt and Road co-operation," said Xi.