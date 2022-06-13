Philippines wants Khulna-Davao sisterhood pact, business opportunities

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:49 am

Bangladesh is looking at a sisterhood pact between Bangladesh' Khulna city and DAVAO City in the Philippines as part of initiatives to expand economic and cultural ties between the two countries.   

Bangladeshi Ambassador to the Philippines F.M. Borhan Uddin, who was in Davao on 6 June, said a city-to-city agreement would help facilitate potential business partnerships in agriculture and tourism, among other sectors, reports Business World.

F.M. Borhan Uddin met with Davao City Investment and Promotion Center (DCIPC) officials, local government officials, members of the city business chamber, and the Mindanao Development Authority for exploratory talks.  

"We have received some ideas from DCIPC. Number one is making a sister city agreement. That is a very good idea for us and by initiating the sister city agreement, we can work together on the environment protection," he said in an interview, reports Edge Davao.

He said Bangladeshi company Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd., for example, is eyeing to set up a manufacturing plant in the Philippines.  

"We will request to divert the company here in Davao City if possible. We will try to negotiate with the company to come here to Davao City and establish their plant," he said in an interview.   

A signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Embassy and the city government of Davao to further collaborations in the fields of business, and tourism, among others is expected this year.

"We have discussed some areas of cooperation with Davao City. We are working on cooperation between the two countries. Davao City is inviting special attention from other countries around the world," Uddin said.

The diplomat also sees Davao City and the Philippines as potential trade partners, as well as people-to-people exchanges and relevant collaborations, saying that he aims to introduce Bangladesh to the Filipinos as he also learns more about them.

The Philippines and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. 

Bangladesh is the 50th largest exporter to the Philippines. The total bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the Philippines stands around $110 million in 2020-2021, reports Edge Davao

The main export products include agricultural products, frozen foods, pharmaceuticals, knitwear, woven garments, home textile, footwear, leathers, cotton, jute and jute goods, chemical products, plastic products, and copper wire.

 

