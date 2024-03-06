Philippines says China 'deliberately stirring up trouble' in South China Sea

Asia

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:20 pm

Related News

Philippines says China 'deliberately stirring up trouble' in South China Sea

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for a Manila task force on South China Sea, also said China is "maliciously inciting hype" while reiterating the Philippines will not be deterred from exercising its maritime rights

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah 4 May, on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, 5 March 2024. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah 4 May, on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, 5 March 2024. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal

The Philippines on Wednesday accused China of "deliberately stirring up trouble" in the South China Sea. 

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for a Manila task force on South China Sea, also said China is "maliciously inciting hype" while reiterating the Philippines will not be deterred from exercising its maritime rights.

He added the waterway was wide enough for both countries to peacefully coexist.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Malaya's remarks came a day after the Philippines accused China's coast guard of harassing, blocking and firing water cannon at Manila's vessels carrying out a routine resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The actions of China coast guard were "provocative," "illegal" and "unbecoming of a coast guard officer," Malaya told a press conference.

 

World+Biz

South China Sea / Chinese Coast Guard / China / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

3h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

5h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos