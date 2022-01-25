Pakistan election commission directs police to stop Imran Khan's rally

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Lower Dir, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, administration and police to enforce the code of conduct and prevent Prime Minister Imran Khan from speaking at a planned ruling party rally in Timergara on 27 January.

The ECP took this step in order to hold free and fair elections, and the commission has ordered police to detain anyone who intends to defy the commission's directions, reports The News International.

The ECP also published a code of conduct in the notification, prohibiting all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from announcing any development project or utilising state resources in the polls in order to influence the election in favour of a certain candidate.

In the current phase, local government votes are being held in Lower Dir and Upper Dir, among other districts.

Furthermore, the province's remaining districts will hold their second round of local government elections on 27 March.

"After the announcement of the election schedule in an area, President, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held," stated letters by the regional election commissioner to the heads of district administration and police.

The police officers followed the ECP's directives.

Meanwhile, in response to a letter, the Chief Minister's Secretariat was informed that the schedule for the LG polls in the Upper Dir district has already been announced on 20 January, reported the newspaper.

The election commissioner also addressed letters to the chairman of the Senate, as well as the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speakers, advising them to ask their members to follow the ECP directions on the code of conduct during the polls in words and spirits.