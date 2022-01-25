Pakistan election commission directs police to stop Imran Khan's rally

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

Pakistan election commission directs police to stop Imran Khan's rally

The ECP took this step in order to hold free and fair elections, and the commission has ordered police to detain anyone who intends to defy the commission's directions

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 08:44 pm
Photo :BBC
Photo :BBC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Lower Dir, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, administration and police to enforce the code of conduct and prevent Prime Minister Imran Khan from speaking at a planned ruling party rally in Timergara on 27 January.

The ECP took this step in order to hold free and fair elections, and the commission has ordered police to detain anyone who intends to defy the commission's directions, reports The News International.

The ECP also published a code of conduct in the notification, prohibiting all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from announcing any development project or utilising state resources in the polls in order to influence the election in favour of a certain candidate.

In the current phase, local government votes are being held in Lower Dir and Upper Dir, among other districts.

Furthermore, the province's remaining districts will hold their second round of local government elections on 27 March.

"After the announcement of the election schedule in an area, President, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held," stated letters by the regional election commissioner to the heads of district administration and police.

The police officers followed the ECP's directives.

Meanwhile, in response to a letter, the Chief Minister's Secretariat was informed that the schedule for the LG polls in the Upper Dir district has already been announced on 20 January, reported the newspaper.

The election commissioner also addressed letters to the chairman of the Senate, as well as the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speakers, advising them to ask their members to follow the ECP directions on the code of conduct during the polls in words and spirits.

Top News / South Asia

Pakistan PM Imran Khan / Election Commission of Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure