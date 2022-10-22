Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges disqualification verdict against him

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify him from holding public office after the top election tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

The matter will be taken up by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on 24 October (Monday), reports Dawn.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was accused of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

Imran's lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, has filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC on Saturday.

"Declare that the [disqualification] reference itself is incompetent, illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority, mala fide and devoid of force and in the circumstances of the instant case, declare it null and void in the interest of justice, " read his plea.

"The court may kindly suspend the operation of the ECP's order and restrain further proceedings by the ECP or its behest till its disposal," the plea added.