Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges disqualification verdict against him

South Asia

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges disqualification verdict against him

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:13 pm
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify him from holding public office after the top election tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

The matter will be taken up by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on 24 October (Monday), reports Dawn.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was accused of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million rupees ($635,000).

Pakistan ex-PM Khan barred from office, sparking protests

Imran's lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, has filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC on Saturday.

"Declare that the [disqualification] reference itself is incompetent, illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority, mala fide and devoid of force and in the circumstances of the instant case, declare it null and void in the interest of justice, " read his plea.

"The court may kindly suspend the operation of the ECP's order and restrain further proceedings by the ECP or its behest till its disposal," the plea added.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Corruption case / Election Commission of Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

5h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

2h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

7h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

1h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

1h | Videos
Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

20h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning