Oman Air cancels flights to Bangladesh and Pakistan, reduces frequency to India

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:37 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

As part of its strategy to enhance financial performance, Oman's flagship airline has adjusted its destination lineup and flight frequencies to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Oman Air announced the cancellation of flights to Islamabad, Lahore, Colombo, and Chittagong but added the Pakistani city of Sialkot to its network, reports Khaleej Times.

On the Indian route, the airline has decided to decrease flight frequencies to specific markets while concurrently enhancing capacity to two existing destinations, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

In November 2023, Oman's SalamAir announced the resumption of flights to five key Indian cities: Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow. The flights were stopped "due to the limitation of flight rights allocations to India."

Air routes between the Gulf countries and the Indian Subcontinent are among the busiest due to their proximity, as well as a large number of South Asian diaspora working in the Arabian Gulf countries, says Khaleej Times.

In addition, Oman Air said three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during the summer season and Zurich and Malé during winter in line with the demand for passenger traffic.

"Oman Air has also introduced measures to optimise its schedule, starting this summer. To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, with emphasis on more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows," the Gulf carrier said.

The airline said it'll embrace a strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and opportunities to ensure maximum benefits for the country's economy and social objectives.

 

