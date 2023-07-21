North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

World+Biz

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:12 am

Related News

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 09:12 am
U.S. and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
U.S. and North Korean national flags are seen at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

North Korea said on Thursday deployment of US aircraft carriers, bombers or missile submarines in South Korea could meet criteria for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing the country's defence minister, Kang Sun Nam.

The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

The defence minister's statement also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting by their Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG).

"The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law," the statement said.

DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kang's remark was aimed at the nuclear-armed Ohio-class US ballistic missile submarine that arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.

"The phase of a military clash on the Korean peninsula has surfaced as a dangerous reality," the KCNA report said.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday the NCG meeting and the deployment of the USS Kentucky were "just defensive countermeasures" against the North's nuclear and missile threats.

"North Korea will get no concessions from the South Korea-US alliance for its nuclear development and threats which will only lead to worsening isolation and hardships," the South Korean ministry said in a statement.

The KCNA report came after a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.

North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.

Last year, the reclusive state codified a new, expansive nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state "irreversible".

That nuclear law outlined a "capacious" set of circumstances under which North Korea might resort to nuclear use, and they're indicating that they see this submarine visit as consistent with those conditions, said Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"More broadly, though, I think they're seeking to dissuade Washington from regularizing additional shows of reassurance of this nature for the South Koreans," Panda said.

Top News / USA

north korea / USA / nuclear actions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

1h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

15h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

22h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

13h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

17h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

23h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers