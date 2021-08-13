North Korea airs Olympics coverage days after it ends

The Tokyo Olympics officially open on July 23 – one year later than originally planned and in an Olympic stadium that will be empty of spectators thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan

North Korean state television has aired its first coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games - two days after the closing ceremony.

According to local news reports, Korean Central Television aired 70 minutes of a women's football match between the UK and Chile this week, reports the BBC.

The match was actually played weeks earlier on 21 July.

North Korea has previously aired the Olympic Games a few days after its opening ceremony, according to Yonhap. In past years, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union has offered Pyongyang footage of the games through a partnership with South Korean broadcaster SBS, according to US tech blog North Korea Tech.

It is not clear where they got this years footage from.

North Korea did not send a delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying it wanted to protect its athletes from Covid-19. Pyongyang says it has no cases of the virus but experts say this is unlikely. The decision not to participate put an end to South Korea's hopes of using the Games to engage with the North.