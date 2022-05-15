NATO vows to provide military aid to Ukraine 'as long as' necessary: Germany

Firefighters spray water onto fire in a destroyed building after a missile strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, as seen in this still image taken from a handout video released May 2, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

NATO countries are ready to provide military assistance to Ukraine to help it repel Russia's invasion for as long as it is needed, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"We agree that we must not and will not let up in our national efforts, especially in terms of military support, for as long as Ukraine needs this support for the self-defence of its country," Baerbock said at a NATO meeting in Berlin.