More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR
The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February is now 5,010,971, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.
The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February is now 5,010,971, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.