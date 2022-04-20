More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine, says UNHCR

Ukrainian refugees walk after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka near Przemysl, Poland, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foegerp
Ukrainian refugees walk after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka near Przemysl, Poland, April 10, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foegerp

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February is now 5,010,971, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

Ukraine refugees / Russia Ukraine war / UNHCR

