Monkeypox spreads to more than 20 nations amid alarm; Global tally nears 200

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
28 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 10:15 am

Related News

Monkeypox spreads to more than 20 nations amid alarm; Global tally nears 200

During a public briefing on Friday, the UN health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about how the current disease arose, but there is no evidence that any genetic changes in the virus are responsible for the unprecedented epidemic

Hindustan Times
28 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Reuters photo
Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Reuters photo

More than 20 countries across the globe have reported detections of Monkeypox cases so far taking the total tally to nearly 200, the World Health Organisation (WHO). Describing the outbreak as "endemic," the international health body said the vrius is so far in a "containable" state and proposed to create a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

During a public briefing on Friday, the UN health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about how the current disease arose, but there is no evidence that any genetic changes in the virus are responsible for the unprecedented epidemic.

Here is a list of countries which have reported Monkeypox cases so far:

United States: According to the news agency Reuters, the US has confirmed 11 cases of the viral disease after it logged nine additional cases in seven states on May 26. It had reported its first infection on 18 May.

United Kingdom: The UK detected 14 new cases in England on 24 May, taking the total number of identified cases to 70.

Canada: Canada has a total of 25 infections of Monkeypox. In the last 24 hours, 10 new cases have been reported.

Australia: The country on 20 Mayreported its first case of Monkeypox after a traveller who had recently returned from Britain tested positive. Another suspected case has also been identified.

Israel: As of Friday, Israel has only reported a single case of monkeypox. It was confirmed on 21 May.

Spain: The European nation has so far logged 84 cases of disease. The number saw a significant rise on 26 May when the country logged 25 cases.

Portugal: Portugal on Friday confirmed 16 new cases, bringing the total to 74.

Sweden: So far, it has only one case of monkeypox which was reported on 19 May.

France: The number of confirmed cases rose to five on 25 May.

Belgium: As of Friday, the country has just two cases of Monkeypox, reported on 20 May.

Germany: The country has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on 20 May.

Italy: It has confirmed nine cases by May 26. It detected its first case on 19 May.

Switzerland: It reported its first confirmed case on 21 May.

Austria: It confirmed its first case on 22 May.

Czech Republic: The country reported its first case on 24 May.

Denmark: It reported its first case on 23 May. The second was logged a day later.

Finland: On 27 May, it confirmed its first case of the Monkeypox disease.

Netherlands: The country reported its first case on 20 May. It has since confirmed "several" more patients, without stating the exact number, according to news agency Reuters.

Slovenia: On 24 May, it reported its first case of the disease.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE has detected only one case of Monkeypox so far, according to the local media reports.

Argentina: It is among the countries that have just one case of the disease so far. On 23 May, it reported its first case.

Top News

monkeypox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

1h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

2h | Wheels
Car myths that really need to go away

Car myths that really need to go away

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

31m | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

An electricity bill that connects Brahmanbaria with Tripura

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products