WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency

Reuters
01 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:37 pm

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, the UN agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

