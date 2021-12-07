Modi's first stop in January 2022 is trusted allies UAE and Kuwait

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
07 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 01:19 pm

Related News

Modi's first stop in January 2022 is trusted allies UAE and Kuwait

Just like Singapore in the East, Abu Dhabi is fast emerging as India’s hub of diplomatic activity in the Middle-East with close ties in trade, defence, cyber security and internal security areas

Hindustan Times
07 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 01:19 pm
Picture: Screengrab
Picture: Screengrab

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open his 2022 foreign visit calendar by trip to trusted allies United Arab Emirates and Kuwait early next month.

While PM Modi will visit Dubai 2020 Expo, the real purpose of the visit is to thank both the allies for standing with India during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as taking care of the huge Indian diaspora in these two emirates.

The UAE has no less than four million Indian passports carrying Indians and Kuwait has nearly one million Indian diaspora, who contribute to the Indian economy through remittances as well as in times of need.

Even though the government is tight-lipped about the entire visit, PM Modi may travel to these two countries in the first 10 days of January 2022. Special emphasis is being paid to these two foreign trips as both nations are at the heart of India's foreign policy towards the Middle East.

Since his first visit to UAE at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in August 2015, PM Modi is totally focused on cementing ties with Abu Dhabi with foreign minister S Jaishankar returning from the UAE last Sunday. UAE is India's third-largest trade partner after US and China with the trade volumes touching over USD 60 billion. The January 2022 trip would be PM Modi's fourth visit to the UAE, a sea change from the time that the last PM to visit the UAE was Indira Gandhi, 32 years before PM Modi.

India and the UAE today have cemented their ties to a new level with the latter cleaning up all anti-India criminal and economic activity from the Gulf nation with intense cooperation in fields of cyber-security, counter-radicalisation, defence and intelligence sharing.

"Just as India is focused on Singapore as a hub of diplomatic activity in the east, Abu Dhabi is the other hub in the Middle-East region for getting investments into India," said a former foreign secretary.

India recognises that UAE over the years not only has developed global infrastructure but also is a hub of diplomatic activity in Middle East. It is also a major regional defence power as was evident when last week UAE decided to purchase 80 Rafale fighters and 13 heavy-lift helicopters from France.

Like the UAE, Indian ties with Kuwait are very special with the latter supplying oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment in large numbers during the second wave of pandemic in India.

In fact, EAM Jaishankar flew to Kuwait with a personal letter from PM Modi to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah for thanking Kuwait for its support and future objective of deepening ties in energy, trade, information technology and manpower sector.

Modi / Indian PM Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India-UAE / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status