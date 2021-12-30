Mistakes were made: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

World+Biz

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:59 pm

Related News

Mistakes were made: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

Three months on since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani said he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul - like trusting "in our international partnership"

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:59 pm
Ashraf Ghani addressed Afghan people on Facebook after the UAE confirmed that it is hosting Ghani. Photo : Reuters
Ashraf Ghani addressed Afghan people on Facebook after the UAE confirmed that it is hosting Ghani. Photo : Reuters

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in an interview with the BBC has described the moment he left the country to flee from the Taliban.

In conversation with former UK chief of defence staff, Sir Nick Carter at BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ghani defended his decision to flee the country as the Taliban closed in earlier this year, saying he did it to prevent the destruction of Kabul.

The Taliban seized power in August after taking control of the capital. Ashraf Ghani revealed that when he woke up on 15 August he had "no inkling" it would be his last day in Afghanistan.

It was only when his plane left Kabul that he realised he was going, Ghani added.

Ashraf Ghani, who has been residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since fleeing from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, has been heavily criticised and accused of abandoning the country at the time.

He said that Taliban fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul, "but two hours later, this was not the case".

"Two different factions of the Taliban were closing in from two different directions," Ghani explained.

"And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous."

Ghani said he agreed to let his national security adviser and wife leave Kabul, then waited for a car to take him to the ministry of defence; the car never came. Instead, the "terrified" chief of presidential security came to him to say that if Ghani took a stand, "they will all be killed".

"He did not give me more than two minutes. My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad," Ghani said. 

"I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden."

In the wake of his departure, Ghani was roundly criticised by many in Afghanistan including his vice-president Amrullah Saleh, who called it "disgraceful".

There have been allegations that Ghani had taken vast amounts of money as he fled the country - something he emphatically denied, welcoming an international investigation that he said would clear his name.

"I want to categorically state, I did not take any money out of the country," he said, adding: "My style of life is known to everyone. What would I do with money?"

Ghani acknowledged mistakes were made, including "assuming that the patience of the international community would last".

However, he pointed to the agreement made between the Taliban and the US under then-President Donald Trump, which paved the way for the events leading to 15 August.

"Instead of a peace process, we got a withdrawal process," Ghani said. The way the deal was done, Ghani added, "erased us".

The same day Ghani left Kabul, the Taliban took control. Since then, the country has been thrown into a humanitarian and economic crisis, made worse by the removal of international support after the group seized power.

Three months on, Ashraf Ghani said he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul - like trusting "in our international partnership".

"My life work has been destroyed. My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat."

Top News

Ashraf Ghani / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming