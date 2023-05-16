Many Rohingya Muslims killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar

World+Biz

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:18 am

Related News

Many Rohingya Muslims killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 09:18 am
A satellite image shows Sittwe before the landfall of Cyclone Mocha, in Myanmar February 17, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows Sittwe before the landfall of Cyclone Mocha, in Myanmar February 17, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Many Rohingya Muslims were killed in Western Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group in the area and a local media report said on Tuesday.

Two residents and local non-governmental organisation operating in Rakhine State, Partners, told Reuters the cyclone had caused major destruction with scores of casualties. Media outlet Myanmar Now said there were 22 deaths in Rohingya communities, citing residents.

Top News

Myanmar / Cyclone Mocha / Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

19h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

22h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

13h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

16h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

18h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone