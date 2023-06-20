Man with axe attacks Chinese restaurants in New Zealand, injuring four

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:54 am

The &quot;terrorist&quot; was killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack, New Zealand&#039;s prime minister said. (File Photo)
The "terrorist" was killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack, New Zealand's prime minister said. (File Photo)

A man wielding an axe entered three Chinese restaurants on Monday night in New Zealand's largest city Auckland, sending four people to hospital, authorities and local media reported.

One victim was discharged and three remain in stable condition, North Shore and Auckland hospital spokespeople said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the man went into three Chinese restaurants — Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot — and started randomly attacking people with an axe around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

A witness told local news organisation Radio New Zealand that she was eating at Maya Hotpot with a friend when a man came at her friend with the axe.

She said everyone in the restaurant then stood up and someone shouted "What are you going do? Why are you doing it?" before he hit her friend again.

New Zealand Police said they had arrested a 24-year-old man and he was due to appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Further charges are expected, police said.

Police did not give a motive for the attack.

