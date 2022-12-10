Malaysia on alert about gold smuggling cases in Bangladesh involving its citizens

The Malaysian foreign ministry has stated that they are closely monitoring the gold smuggling cases involving Malaysians in Bangladesh in recent years.

Wisma Putra has advised its citizens to be respectful of the laws of their respective countries they are in and not to engage in any activities which violate the law, according to New Starts Times.

In a statement released on 9 December, the Ministry claimed that it received a memorandum from the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) appealing for help to resolve three cases involving three Malaysians who are currently serving their life imprisonment sentence for smuggling 45kg of gold into Bangladesh back in 2015, reports NST.

The three smugglers who were charged have been sentenced since 2018 and three other Malaysians are also serving jail sentences for similar offences.

"The Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh has been holding several meetings with these Malaysian prisoners and has extended consular services and also met with lawyers who have been appointed to assist them."

"The High Commission has also taken the initiative and proactive steps in meeting with the authorities in Bangladesh, particularly high-ranking officials, to resolve the matter in the best way possible."