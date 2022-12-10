Malaysia on alert about gold smuggling cases in Bangladesh involving its citizens

World+Biz

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Malaysia on alert about gold smuggling cases in Bangladesh involving its citizens

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 02:43 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

 

The Malaysian foreign ministry has stated that they are closely monitoring the gold smuggling cases involving Malaysians in Bangladesh in recent years.

Wisma Putra has advised its citizens to be respectful of the laws of their respective countries they are in and not to engage in any activities which violate the law, according to New Starts Times.

 

In a statement released on 9 December, the Ministry claimed that it received a memorandum from the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) appealing for help to resolve three cases involving three Malaysians who are currently serving their life imprisonment sentence for smuggling 45kg of gold into Bangladesh back in 2015, reports NST.

 

The three smugglers who were charged have been sentenced since 2018 and three other Malaysians are also serving jail sentences for similar offences.

 

"The Malaysian High Commission in Bangladesh has been holding several meetings with these Malaysian prisoners and has extended consular services and also met with lawyers who have been appointed to assist them."

"The High Commission has also taken the initiative and proactive steps in meeting with the authorities in Bangladesh, particularly high-ranking officials, to resolve the matter in the best way possible."

Bangladesh

Malaysia / Gold / smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

5h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

1h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

5m | TBS Insight
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 6

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 6

35m | TBS SPORTS
Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

55m | TBS Markets
Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

21h | TBS Durbin

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1