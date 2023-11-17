Magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 03:54 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattled the southern Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck off the shore of the Mindanao region, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Philippines' seismology agency said the quake lasted several seconds and advised residents to be on alert for aftershocks and damage.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Radio announcer Leny Aranego of General Santos city in South Cotabato said the strong earthquake damaged walls and toppled some computers from desks.

"We saw how the walls cracked and computers fell," Aranego told DZRH radio station.

Passengers at an airport in General Santos City were evacuated to the tarmac, said Michael Ricafort, was about to board a plane to Manila when the quake hit.

The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to seismic activity.

Earthquake / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

11h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

23h | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

2h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

23h | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

4h | Tech Talk