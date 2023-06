The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS

Expert diver David Mearns told BBC that pieces of the submersible's landing frame and back cover have been found among the debris.

Mearns is a friend of the passengers onboard.

According to Mearns' BBC interview, this last piece of information came from the Explorers Club's president, who has ties to the diving and rescue community.

More to follow . . .