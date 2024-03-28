Iconic 'Titanic' door prop that saved Rose fetches over $700K at auction

In a momentous sale that has captivated movie buffs and collectors alike, the infamous piece of wooden debris that kept "Titanic" movie's Rose afloat — and arguably led to Jack's demise — has sold for a staggering $718,750 at auction, reports the BBC.

This piece of film history has been the center of a long-standing debate since the movie's release in 1997: could it have supported both Rose and Jack, potentially saving them both from the icy grip of the Atlantic?

The prop, which has ignited discussions among fans for over two decades, was a highlight at an auction featuring items and costumes from Planet Hollywood's extensive collection.

The scene in question features Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, insisting the makeshift raft was only big enough for Rose, played by Kate Winslet, leading to his tragic end in the cold ocean waters.

The debate over the scene reached such heights that even "Titanic" director James Cameron addressed it in a 2012 "Mythbusters" episode.

Amidst criticism of Rose's perceived selfishness and Jack's decision-making, Cameron asserted that the script necessitated Jack's death, humorously noting that perhaps the prop should have been made smaller to avoid doubt. "The dude's going down," Cameron stated, putting a script-driven end to the speculation.

Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale, revealed the item, often mistaken for an actual door, was based on a piece of the ill-fated 1912 voyage's debris.