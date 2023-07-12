Did Titan sub passengers realise impending doom? Expert weighs in on 'horror movie'

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

Did Titan sub passengers realise impending doom? Expert weighs in on 'horror movie'

The people who died aboard the Titan submersible were possibly aware of the impending implosion between 48 and 71 seconds before it occurred, an expert said

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:29 am
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John&#039;s harbour, Newfoundland, Canada June 28, 2023. REUTERS/David Hiscock
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada June 28, 2023. REUTERS/David Hiscock

The five people who died aboard the Titan submersible were possibly aware of the impending implosion between 48 and 71 seconds before it occurred, an expert said, describing the situation as a "horror movie".

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were the victims of the catastrophic implosion of the Titan.

"During the controlled immersion of the Titan, there must have been an electrical fault, which left the craft without thrust," Spanish engineer and underwater expert José Luis Martín told the Spanish news outlet NIUS. "Without thrust, the weight of the passengers and the pilot (about 400 kilograms), which was focused on the front end close to the viewport, would have disrupted the Titan's longitudinal stability."

Jose said that the malfunction could have likely happened at a depth of about 5,500 feet. ​"At this point, the submersible begins to fall headlong towards the seafloor, and with control and safety functions damaged, it can no longer be manoeuvred," he theorised. "The pilot (OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush) couldn't activate the emergency lever to drop weights (and return to the surface)."

​"The Titan changes position and falls like an arrow vertically because the 400 kilos (880 pounds) of passengers that were at the porthole unbalanced the submersible," Jose said. "Everyone rushes and crowds on top of each other. Imagine the horror, the fear, and the agony. It had to be like a horror movie."

Jose believes everything happened during 48 to 71 seconds of free fall. During this time, the group likely understood the seriousness of the situation.

"In that period of time, they are realizing everything. And what's more, in complete darkness. It's difficult to get an idea of what they experienced in those moments," Jose said. "As it fell to the depths of the ocean, the hull would have been subjected to a sudden increase in underwater pressure." This led to a "powerful compression" of the carbon-fibre hull of the vessel.

The rapid contraction of the hull "would have been out of step with what was happening to the [acrylic] material of the viewport — leading to a micro-fissure and implosion," Jose said. "After those 48 seconds or one minute, the implosion and instantaneous sudden death occurs." Many have notably said structural issues with the hull may have caused the implosion.

Titan Sub / Missing Submersible / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

9m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency