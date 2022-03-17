Kremlin: many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors

World+Biz

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Kremlin: many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be "traitors" and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country. read more

"In such difficult times... many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"They vanish from society themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens."

He was referring to Putin's comment on Wednesday that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary "self-cleansing" as people were able to "distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors".

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov / Ukraine / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

5h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

17m | Videos
Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

22m | Videos
MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

1h | Videos
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years