Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:12 pm

Related News

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

BSS/AFP
29 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:12 pm
Photo: FREDDIE WILKINSON, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Photo: FREDDIE WILKINSON, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Nonagenarian Kanchha Sherpa is the last surviving member of the 1953 expedition that saw Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa become the first humans to summit the world's highest mountain.

But his journey to prominence began in the opposite direction: at 19, he ran away from his home in Namche Bazaar -- now the biggest tourist hub on the route to the Everest base camp -- to Darjeeling in India, looking for Tenzing in hopes of finding work.

The future co-summiteer had already established himself in the hilly Indian region, which was the starting point for expeditions at the time as Nepal had only recently opened to foreigners.

At first, the teenager did chores at his mentor's house.

Months later he found himself back in his home region as a member of the British expedition, for just a few Nepali rupees (now a few US cents) a day.

The team first gathered in Kathmandu, then walked for days to the base camp, carrying tents, food and other equipment.

While today's climbers follow a well-trodden route set by experienced Nepali guides, Sherpa remembers the team navigating the pristine mountain on their own.

In oversized clothes brought by the British, the Nepalis would sing songs as they ferried supplies to ever-higher camps.

Although he had no mountaineering training, Sherpa climbed beyond 8,000 metres on Everest.

Now 90, he was tired and not available to speak to AFP ahead of Monday's anniversary, but his grandson quoted him as saying: "The happiest part was when Tenzing and Hillary summited."

'Opened our eyes'

Seven decades later, hundreds follow the pioneering duo's footsteps to the summit of Everest every year, fuelling a multi-million dollar mountaineering industry.

Thousands more arrive in Nepal to get a glimpse of the breathtaking Himalayas.

Over the decades, the term "Sherpa" became synonymous with high-altitude guiding as they became the backbone of mountaineering, bearing huge risks to carry equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.

Sherpa worked in the mountains for two decades more, until his wife asked him to stop his dangerous journeys.

But in a 2019 interview with local channel YOHO TV he said: "Tenzing and Hillary opened our eyes and made development possible here. Life was very hard before. There were no means to earn a living."

He has witnessed the transformation of the Everest region first-hand.

"After the Everest summit, tourism grew here exponentially. Due to that our lifestyle has changed and so has our income," he said at the weekend, as quoted by his grandson Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa.

The most important change has been the education of Sherpa children, the former climber said.

"They now have the option to study and as a result of that they can be whatever they want -- like a doctor or an engineer or even a scientist like my grandson," he said.

"I would never have imagined such a thing being possible during my days. That is a benefit of the growing tourism and mountaineering."

He now leads a foundation in his name, to support families who cannot afford to send their children to school.

But he added: "I fear that the Sherpa youths are getting too influenced by Western culture and might slowly forget the Sherpa culture and language."

Everest / Sherpa / mountain climbers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

22h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration