Bangladesh-Nepal joint team summits Dolma Khang peak

On the occasion of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Nepal, a team of Bangladeshi and Nepalese mountaineers was the first to climb the Dolma Khang summit on 2 November.

The 20,774-foot Himalayan peak, located in the Rolwaling mountain range of Gaurishankar municipality of Nepal's Dolakha district, was conquered by a team including four Bangladeshi climbers and 2 sherpas.

The Bangladesh team led by two-time Everest climber MA Muhith included Kazi Bahalul Majnu Biplab, Ikramul Hasan Shakeel and Riyasad Sanvi. The Nepal team consisted of Kilu Pemba Sherpa and Nima Nuru Sherpa.

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh team leader MA Muhith said, "We are delighted over the success of the expedition and summit push as the first Bangladesh team to reach the peak."

To mark the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties with the friendly south-Asian neighbour, the Bangladesh team reached Nepal on 7 October following an expedition plan with famous mountaineer Mingma Galje Sherpa, the leader of the expedition organization Imagine Nepal.

Photo: Courtesy

"We left the capital for Simigaon Trek in Rolwaling range on 28 October. After trekking for two days we reached Beding - a typical Sherpa village - at an altitude of 12,270 feet where we had our base camp. Later on 1 November, we reached the high camp from where the final stage of our summit expedition began. Starting after 2 November at midnight we reached a steep wall which required arduous jumar climbing to cross it. Finally, we crossed a 25-metre risky ridgeline to set foot on the peak of Dolma Khang at 9am Nepal time," Muhith said.

Photo: Courtesy

The expedition - sponsored by Ispahani Tea Limited, Square Toiletries Limited and First Security Islami Bank Limited - was jointly organised by Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club and Imagine Nepal.