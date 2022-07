Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on 25 February, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he had asked the industry minister to have up to nine nuclear reactors operational this winter.

The move, which he announced at a news conference, is part of measures to deal with rising fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.