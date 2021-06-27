Israeli foreign minister to meet US, Bahrain counterparts on Sunday

World+Biz

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 01:24 pm

Related News

Israeli foreign minister to meet US, Bahrain counterparts on Sunday

Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday

Reuters
27 June, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 01:24 pm
Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. Photo:Reuters
Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. Photo:Reuters

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his US and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid's office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous US administration. Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.

Israel / FM / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

20h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery