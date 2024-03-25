Israel cancels White House visit after US doesn't block UN ceasefire vote

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:53 pm

Related News

Israel cancels White House visit after US doesn't block UN ceasefire vote

After the vote, in a statement posted online by public broadcaster Kann, the Israeli prime minister's office said the decision was made "in light of the change in the US position".

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:53 pm
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel&#039;s security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel's security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially cancelled an Israeli delegation visit to the White House this week after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and the release of all hostages.

The United States abstained from the vote. The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the body, reports Reuters.

After the vote, in a statement posted online by public broadcaster Kann, the Israeli prime minister's office said the decision was made "in light of the change in the US position".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Netanyahu had previously threatened to cancel the visit, which comes ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive in Gaza - which the Biden administration has opposed. The high-level delegation was due to discuss the planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where some 1.5 million people have sought shelter.

Netanyahu said the failure of the US to veto the resolution was a "clear retreat" from its previous position and would hurt Israel's war efforts and bid to release more than 130 hostages still held by Hamas.

However, White House spokesperson John Kirby, in response, told reporters, "Our vote does not, and I repeat that does not represent a shift in our policy. Nothing has changed about our policy. Nothing."

Washington had been averse to the word ceasefire earlier in the nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip and had used its veto power shield ally Israel as it retaliated against Hamas for an Oct 7 attack that Israel says killed 1,200 people.

But as famine looms in Gaza and amid growing global pressure for a truce in the war that Palestinian health authorities say has killed some 32,000 people, the US abstained on Monday to allow the Security Council to demand an immediate ceasefire for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks.

Hamas welcomed the Security Council resolution, saying in a statement that it 'affirms readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides'.

Top News

Israel / Netanyahu / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

15h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

2h | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

5h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

6h | Videos
Story of a veteran typist

Story of a veteran typist

3h | Videos