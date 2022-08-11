Iraqi actress Enas Taleb set to sue The Economist for body-shaming

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 12:38 pm

Enas Taleb was pictured at the Babylon International Festival. Photo: Collected
Enas Taleb was pictured at the Babylon International Festival. Photo: Collected

Iraqi actress and TV host Enas Taleb is suing the Economist newspaper for using her picture in an article about Arab women being "fatter" than men.

Enas Taleb claimed that the image was used out of context without her permission and that it had been photoshopped, BBC reported.

In a recent interview with Newlines Magazine, the actress revealed that she has begun legal action in the UK.

"I have decided to take legal action against The Economist for their cover story. I am demanding compensation for the emotional, mental and social damage this incident has caused me. My legal team and I are arranging the next steps," Taleb told Rasha Al-Aqeedi of Newslines Magazine.

"Audiences have loved me for many years. It was disappointing to see an international outlet label me as if all my accomplishments mean nothing. I am healthy and happy with the way I look, and to me, that is all that matters," she added.

The Economist published the feature article titled "Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world"  in late July using a picture of Taleb performing at the Babylon International Festival in Iraq nine months ago.

While portraying the actress as an example of such obesity, the last paragraph of the article states, "Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, an actress with ample curves (pictured), as the ideal of beauty."

The article pointed blame at socioeconomics — on the grounds that the cheapest local foods are usually the unhealthiest — and pervasive social conservatism in the Arab region.

It argues that poverty and societal restrictions keeping women in the home are among the reasons why more Arab women than men are overweight. Another reason may be that "curves" are viewed by some men as more attractive, the article states.

Taleb labelled the article an "insult to the Arab woman in general and Iraqi women in particular", asking why the Economist "takes interest in fat women in the Arab world and not in Europe or the USA".

Speaking to Saudi-funded al-Arabiya TV from Jordan, she said she had faced "bullying comments" on social media.

Taleb, 42, is among Iraq's best-known actresses and has nine million followers on Instagram.

In her interview with al-Arabiya TV, she said the Economist was unlucky to have angered her.

"They did not know that I'm a celebrity and a public figure," she said.

"I can turn crises into gains."

The Economist article also faced criticism on social media, accused it of being "racist", "sexist" and "shaming" Arab women.

