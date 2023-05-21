International Tea Day 2023: History, significance and celebration of chai day

International Tea Day is observed annually to celebrate the cultural and economic significance of tea or chai where the day aims to promote and raise awareness about the diverse aspects of tea, including its history, production, consumption and health benefits. International Tea Day serves as a platform to highlight the significance of tea in our daily lives, promote sustainable practices in the tea industry and appreciate the cultural diversity associated with this beloved beverage and it is a time to reflect on the importance of tea as a global phenomenon and to enjoy and share the experience of tea with others.

Date:

The first International Tea Day was celebrated in India's capital city, New Delhi, in 2005 and the celebrations were later followed by other tea growing countries - Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania. Ten years later, the Indian government proposed in 2015 to expand the observance of International Tea Day through the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea which leads multilateral efforts to support the world tea economy and has been instrumental in proclamation of the International Tea Day

The idea was carried forward during a meeting in Italy's Milan in the same year when the proposal was endorsed by the FAO Committee on Commodity Problems. In December 2019, re-emphasizing the call from the Intergovernmental Group on Tea to direct greater efforts towards expanding demand, particularly in tea-producing countries, where per capita consumption is relatively low and supporting efforts to address the declining per capita consumption in traditional importing countries, the United Nations' General Assembly decided to designate 21 May as International Tea Day.

There is some discrepancy regarding the date of International Tea Day. While the United Nations General Assembly established International Tea Day on 15 December, it's worth noting that there was already an existing observance of International Tea Day on 21 May.

The December 15th International Tea Day recognised by the United Nations aims to acknowledge the cultural and economic significance of tea globally, emphasizing its impact on livelihoods and sustainability. This observance intends to raise awareness about the value of tea as well as promote sustainable tea production and fair trade practices while the International Tea Day celebrated on May 21st has its roots in the tea-producing countries of the World Tea Conference, which proposed the date to commemorate the signing of the First International Tea Agreement in 2005 and this observance focuses on promoting tea production, consumption and cultural aspects.

History: