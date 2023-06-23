Influencer Andrew Tate to stay under house arrest, court rules

Reuters
23 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 06:14 pm

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate arrives at Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania, 10 April, 2023. Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate arrives at Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania, 10 April, 2023. Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS/File Photo

Internet personality Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest in Romania for another 30 days from the end of June pending trial on charges of human trafficking, a Bucharest court ruled on Friday.

Tate was indicted on Tuesday along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They are under house arrest pending an investigation into abuses against seven women whom prosecutors say were lured through false claims of relationships, accusations the suspects have denied.

The four suspects were held in police custody from 29 December until 31 March before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest, which prosecutors on Tuesday sought to extend.

The Tate brothers are citizens of the United States and Britain. Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist, built up a following of millions on social media, promoting his own lavish lifestyle in posts which critics say denigrate women.

The court needs to approve preventative restrictive measures such as house arrest every 30 days. It held a hearing on Wednesday and said it would rule on Friday.

"We're not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked," Tate told reporters on Wednesday after the hearing. "I love this country, I'm going to stay here regardless no matter what and I look forward to being found innocent at the end of everything."

The trial will not start immediately. Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

Trafficking of adults carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, as does rape.

Prosecutors also said they were investigating the four suspects in a separate ongoing case on allegations of money laundering, witness tampering, and child and adult trafficking.

