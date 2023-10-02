Govt wrongly interpreting law by keeping Khaleda Zia under 'house arrest': Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the government is wrongly interpreting the country's law regarding party chief Khaleda Zia's release from "house arrest".

"Today, people all over the country are angry because the government has put the country's leader Khaleda Zia under house arrest. The government is interpreting the law wrongly regarding her release. They know that if Khaleda is freed and recovered, their power will collapse," he said while addressing a rally in front of the party central office in Nayapaltan on Monday (2 October).

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal organised a rally demanding resignation of the current government, establishment of a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The BNP secretary general said, "The government is making various excuses about Khaleda Zia's treatment. When the prime minister was undergoing ear treatment, was there any excuse? They don't want Khaleda to recover."

Calling upon the party leaders and activists, he said the government must be taken down and democracy restored through an awakening.

"We must wake up, bring down this government and restore democracy, free the country leader Khaleda Zia and bring our acting chairman Tariq Rahman back to the country."

Upon hearing news about declining remittances, he said, people do not feel safe to send their hard-earned money to the country.

Alleging that Awami League men have been speaking against US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, after recent disclosure that the US visa restrictions would include the media in future, he said, "They [AL] have forgotten all diplomatic norms."