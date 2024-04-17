Myanmar's detained ex-leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

South Asia

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:47 am

Related News

Myanmar's detained ex-leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:47 am
Myanmar&#039;s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit meeting with Japan&#039;s Prime Minster Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for the arrival of her delegation before the Japan Myanmar Summit meeting with Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, a spokesperson for the military government told media.

"Since the weather is extremely hot, it is not only for Aung San Suu Kyi ... For all those, who need necessary precautions, especially elderly prisoners, we are working to protect them from heatstroke," junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said in comments reported by four media outlets late on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear where Suu Kyi had been moved to. Zaw Min Tun did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Suu Kyi was held under house arrest for a total of 15 years under a previous junta at a decrepit, colonial-style family residence on Yangon's Inya Lake, where she famously gave impassioned speeches to crowds of supporters over the metal gates of the property.

Suu Kyi, 78, has been detained by the Myanmar military since it overthrew her government in a 2021 coup. She faces 27 years in prison for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law, charges she denies.

In February, her son Kim Aris said she was being held in solitary confinement and that she was in good spirits "even if her health is not as good as it was in the past".

World leaders and pro-democracy activists have repeatedly called for her release.

A spokesperson for the NUG shadow government called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and U Win Myint, Myanmar's ousted president, who has also been moved to house arrest according to the media reports.

"Moving them from prisons to houses is good, as houses are better than prisons. However, they must be unconditionally freed. They must take full responsibility for the health and security of Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint," spokesperson Kyaw Zaw told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Top News / World+Biz

Aung San Suu Kyi / House arrest / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

42m | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

1h | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

1h | Panorama
Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

22m | Videos
What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

2h | Videos
Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

13h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

19h | Videos