Indonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes

World+Biz

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

Indonesia rescuers search for 26 after boat capsizes

The motorboat that had left Paotere port in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, on Thursday midnight was reported missing the next day when it failed to arrive its destination

Reuters
28 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indonesian rescue teams were looking for 26 people missing on Saturday after a boat with 43 people on board capsized on off Sulawesi island, the search and rescue agency said.

The motorboat that had left Paotere port in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, on Thursday midnight was reported missing the next day when it failed to arrive its destination, local media reported.

Rescued passengers were picked up by tugboats and taken to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan and Jeneponto in South Sulawesi, South Sulawesi search and rescue agency chief Djunaidi said on Saturday.

Authorities said they think the accident was caused by a fuel shortage and bad weather.

"We have confirmation that the boat had sunk in the search area," Djunaidi said. "We received information saying that 17 people were found and saved by passing tugboats."

Indonesia's weather agency had warned on Thursday of waves up to 2.5 metres (8 feet) in Makassar strait areas and that could cause safety risks.

Top News

Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

2h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

6h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

2h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

5h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products