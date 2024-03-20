India's probe finds rogue officials involved in US murder plot

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
20 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 10:07 pm

Related News

India's probe finds rogue officials involved in US murder plot

New Delhi has shared findings of investigation with US

Bloomberg News
20 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 10:07 pm
A protester holds a banner showing Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a demonstration in New Delhi in September. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a banner showing Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a demonstration in New Delhi in September. Photo: AFP

India's investigation into US claims of an attempted murder of a Sikh leader in New York found that rogue operatives not authorized by the government had been involved in the plot, according to senior officials familiar with the matter.

At least one person directly involved in the alleged attempted assassination is no longer working for India's main spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the details of the investigation haven't been made public.

The individual is still employed by the government and India hasn't started any criminal action against him, the people said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

New Delhi has informed US authorities about the findings from the government-appointed panel set up to probe the allegations, the people said. The US is demanding a criminal prosecution of the individuals involved, a request reiterated by Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, during his visit to India in January, the people said.

US prosecutors in November accused an Indian government official of directing a plot to kill a Sikh activist, who holds US citizenship, in New York in June. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, later said he was the intended victim. India has labeled Pannun a terrorist.

US prosecutors alleged the Indian government agent — described as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence" — had instructed Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who had ties to criminal networks, to organize the assassination of Pannun. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and is awaiting extradition to the US to face charges there.

The US expects accountability from India's government based on the outcome of the investigation, a State Department spokesperson said on background. The department continues to raise its concerns directly with the Indian government at senior levels, the person said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs didn't immediately respond to an email seeking further information. India hasn't made public any details of the high-level committee set up to investigate the US allegations, including who is on it and the status of the probe.

Both India and the US have sought to downplay the significance of the allegations, and have continued to hold bilateral meetings on a number of issues since then. Senior Biden administration officials like Trade Representative Katherine Tai have visited India since the claims came to light at the end of November.

The Biden administration has sought to deepen ties with Modi's government, viewing India as key to its strategy of countering China's growing assertiveness in Asia.

Even so, the case has put the US in an awkward spot and adds to evidence that India may be targeting Sikh activists overseas. In September, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked a diplomatic storm after he publicly accused India of orchestrating the murder of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil — allegations New Delhi vigorously denied.

India has said Canada hasn't provided it with evidence of the allegations and the matter isn't being investigated by New Delhi. The dispute prompted India to force Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country, impacting visa services for Indians seeking to travel to the North American country.

Top News

India / United States / murder plot / India-US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

5h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

8h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

11h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

3h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

2h | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

5h | Videos