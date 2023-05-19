Imran Khan warns of 'East Pakistan-like situation' in his country

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has accused the ruling coalition of planning a plot to put the army against the "largest" political party and incite animosity among Pakistanis, saying that this might lead to the country's dissolution.

"This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation," Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted him as saying.

"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief during a speech via video link from his Lahore residence on Wednesday (17 May).

"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster," he claimed.

Elections were the only way to remove political instability, he also said.

Khan asserted that he had supported the Pakistan Army in foreign media throughout his political career, saying, "When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids."

"I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions' internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me," he said, stating that several politicians told the present army chief that Imran Khan will de-notify him if elected, according to the Dawn report.

Khan strongly reacted to the Punjab government's assertion that 40 terrorists were hiding at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, saying the authorities must inspect the house lawfully after getting a search warrant since his own life was at risk in the presence of terrorists.

"But don't make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party PTI," he warned.

Observing that 25 PTI workers had been killed, 700 had been injured by bullets, and over 7,500 had been imprisoned, the PTI chairman warned that this would result in a "big backlash" harming the country's interests.