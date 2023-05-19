Imran Khan warns of 'East Pakistan-like situation' in his country

World+Biz

UNB
19 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 07:09 pm

Related News

Imran Khan warns of 'East Pakistan-like situation' in his country

UNB
19 May, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 07:09 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital &amp; Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has accused the ruling coalition of planning a plot to put the army against the "largest" political party and incite animosity among Pakistanis, saying that this might lead to the country's dissolution.

"This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation," Pakistani news outlet Dawn quoted him as saying.

"The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief during a speech via video link from his Lahore residence on Wednesday (17 May).

"I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster," he claimed.

Elections were the only way to remove political instability, he also said.

Khan asserted that he had supported the Pakistan Army in foreign media throughout his political career, saying, "When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids."

"I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions' internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me," he said, stating that several politicians told the present army chief that Imran Khan will de-notify him if elected, according to the Dawn report.

Khan strongly reacted to the Punjab government's assertion that 40 terrorists were hiding at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, saying the authorities must inspect the house lawfully after getting a search warrant since his own life was at risk in the presence of terrorists.

"But don't make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country's largest political party PTI," he warned.

Observing that 25 PTI workers had been killed, 700 had been injured by bullets, and over 7,500 had been imprisoned, the PTI chairman warned that this would result in a "big backlash" harming the country's interests.

Top News

Imran Khan / East Pakistan / Pakistan politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

7h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

9h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

22h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

9h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

1h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors