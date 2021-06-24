ILO calls on Member States to ratify Convention C190 on violence, harassment

World+Biz

24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:51 pm

Related News

ILO calls on Member States to ratify Convention C190 on violence, harassment

ILO Convention No 190 provides the first international definition of violence and harassment in the world of work, including gender-based violence and harassment

24 June, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:51 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The first international treaty on violence and harassment in the world of work comes into force on 25th June 2021 – two years after it was adopted by the International Labour Organization's (ILO) International Labour Conference (ILC).

To date, six countries have ratified the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No 190) – Argentina, Ecuador, Fiji, Namibia, Somalia and Uruguay. Ratifying countries are legally bound by the provisions of the Convention a year after ratification.

ILO Convention No 190 provides the first international definition of violence and harassment in the world of work, including gender-based violence and harassment. Together with Recommendation No 206, Convention No 190 recognises the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment and provides a common framework for action.

Violence and harassment at work takes a range of forms and leads to physical, psychological, sexual and economic harm. Since the adoption of the Convention, the Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the issue, with many forms of work-related violence and harassment being reported across countries since the outbreak began, particularly against women and vulnerable groups.

To mark its entering into force the ILO has launched a global campaign calling for renewed commitment from countries to ratify and implement the Convention.

"A better future of work is free of violence and harassment," said Guy Ryder, Director-General of ILO.

"Convention 190 calls on all ILO Member States to eradicate violence and harassment in all its forms from the world of work. I urge countries to ratify the Convention and help build, together with employers and workers and their organizations, a dignified, safe and healthy working life for all."

An ILO-UN Women study found that 61.7% of men and women workers employed in the ready-made garment sector of Bangladesh experience harassment at work. Violence and harassment are some of the major factors leading to job turnover. The same study revealed that only women workers reported on sexual harassment.

"Violence and harassment including gender-based violence in the world of work should never be tolerated," said Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director of ILO Bangladesh.

"Proper implementation of the High Court Verdict, effective anti-harassment policies and their implementation at the factory and enterprise level, enacting a new law on prevention and protection against sexual harassment – all these initiatives will play a vital role in creating a conducive workplace culture where people can work in safety and dignity," Poutiainen added.

"Ratification of C190 will reiterate Bangladesh's commitment towards establishing decent work, gender equality and women's economic empowerment. This action will certainly help Bangladesh progress towards its LDC graduation and SDG 2030 goals. The ILO stands ready to support the Government of Bangladesh to formulate relevant laws, policies and regulations to prevent, address and eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work."

ILO / violence / Harrasement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

11m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 